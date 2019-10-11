Weather

Temps tumble into the 50s this afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rain is over, but it'll be windy and cool the rest of the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7pm. Winds may gust as high as 30 miles per hour.

And that wind will be packing some cool air. Temps will fall into and hover in the upper 50s in Houston today. It'll be even colder north and west of town. Please take a jacket with you if you're going to a high school football game this evening.

Temperatures Saturday will start off in the chilly 50s and have a tough time climbing out of the 60s. Lots of clouds will linger in the sky but it should remain dry. Sunday will start off in the 50s then warm into the 70s as a warm front approaches from the Gulf. This could bring some rain showers Sunday afternoon and evening, especially south of I-10.

Next week the pattern will turn stormier over Texas, and we currently have a 40% chance of thunderstorms starting Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

Temperatures in the 50s as storms move into Houston area



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you missed: Astros celebrate win with their families
Amy Cole rocks "Cole 45" shirt in support of Gerrit
Astros advance to third straight ALCS with 6-1 win over Rays
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Hinch wishes Astros were playing Yankees on Friday
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Mom not blaming babysitter for leaving kids who started fire
Jurors to decide if family's killer gets life or death
Driver injured after crashing vintage Bentley in Crosby
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
More TOP STORIES News