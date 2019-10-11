Temps tumble into the 50s this afternoon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5610877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Temperatures in the 50s as storms move into Houston area

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rain is over, but it'll be windy and cool the rest of the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7pm. Winds may gust as high as 30 miles per hour.And that wind will be packing some cool air. Temps will fall into and hover in the upper 50s in Houston today. It'll be even colder north and west of town. Please take a jacket with you if you're going to a high school football game this evening.Temperatures Saturday will start off in the chilly 50s and have a tough time climbing out of the 60s. Lots of clouds will linger in the sky but it should remain dry. Sunday will start off in the 50s then warm into the 70s as a warm front approaches from the Gulf. This could bring some rain showers Sunday afternoon and evening, especially south of I-10.Next week the pattern will turn stormier over Texas, and we currently have a 40% chance of thunderstorms starting Monday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.