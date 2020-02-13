Weather

Temperatures warm up and allergies may be an issue today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thursday and Friday afternoons will bring more partial sunshine away from the foggy coast. Most of us should continue to stay dry despite the humid air, but an isolated shower will be possible.

Your weekend forecast calls for more of the same, but the rain chances will increase slightly as a front stalls out north of Houston. We should stay on the warm, muggy side of that front, and we'll have to wait until Friday of next week for a chance of getting a taste of lower humidity. If this front does blow into Houston, it could bring a line of thunderstorms.

