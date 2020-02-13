Weather

Temperatures to climb into mild territory today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunshine will warm temperatures back into the upper 50s to near 60s this afternoon, and this time, there will be hardly any wind.

A warming trend will then take over as we prepare for the rodeo. When the trail riders gallop into Memorial Park Friday, the weather will be nearly perfect with sunshine and highs near 70. The outlook for the Rodeo Parade Saturday morning calls for chilly temps but an abundance of sunshine.

Winds will pick up Sunday and Monday ahead of a powerful storm system expected to blow through Tuesday of next week. Strong thunderstorms are possible in Houston, but we've got plenty of time to watch this weather system evolve and work out the details.

