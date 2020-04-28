Tropical Depression No. 19 forms and could impact Gulf Coast as a hurricane

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression No. 19 is moving over south Florida this morning, and it's projected to possibly impact the central Gulf Coast as a hurricane.The storm's projected track sends it drifting westward over south Florida then out into the open Gulf waters Saturday afternoon.TD No. 19 is expected to become a tropical storm by Saturday evening and steadily intensify to near hurricane strength by Monday.Tropical storm, storm surge, and hurricane watches could be issued from southeast Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle sometime Saturday.It is unlikely that Texas will be impacted by Tropical Depression 19, but we cannot completely rule it out just yet.There is also a tropical disturbance over the central Gulf, but it only has a low (30%) chance of developing as it tracks closer to the Texas coastline this weekend. It will likely bring us scattered tropical downpours Sunday afternoon and Monday as it curves toward Mexico.We aren't overly concerned about either one of these for now, but we will be keeping a watchful eye on them as they move generally westward in the days ahead.Meanwhile, Paulette and Rene continue to spin safely away from land over the Atlantic. Neither of these storms will threaten the Gulf Coast.A large tropical wave just departed Africa, and it has a high (90%) chance for development over the next 5 days. Because this one is tracking farther south than the waves that became Paulette and Rene, it should generally track westward toward the Caribbean, and we cannot rule out eventual impacts to the Gulf of Mexico at this time. If it were to ever enter the Gulf, impacts would be sometime between September 20th to 25th, so it's nothing to worry about at this time. You'll just want to stay aware of what it's doing just in case.Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred are the remaining names on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list.We have already tied the record for the most named storms through the end of September, and we still have three weeks to go. If we run out of names, we will move on to using the letters of the Greek alphabet. The only time that's happened was in the record-breaking 2005 hurricane season.We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.