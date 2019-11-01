Weather

Sweater weather this weekend, rain returns next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cool temps will stick around Houston this weekend, but it will turn warmer next work week. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says another front will blow into Houston Saturday morning, but it will pass through dry with only a change in the wind. Travis says because this front is backed by Pacific air instead of Canadian air, it won't get much colder behind the front.

Highs will top out in the 60s with lows in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Travis says cirrus clouds passing overhead will make for beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Remember that with the time change on Sunday, the sun will rise an hour earlier at 6:36 a.m. and set an hour earlier at 5:33 p.m.

Late Sunday the wind will turn in from the Gulf, bringing back low clouds, warmer temps, and a slim chance for showers Monday. Travis says another front looks to come through Thursday bringing us our next best chance of rain along with colder temps back in the 40s.

Weekend Weather: Enjoy a dry weekend with low temps
EMBED More News Videos

No rain chances this weekend as temperatures remain low



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Texas State student accused of rape twice in 1 month
Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential campaign
SWAT officer shoots suspect who planned to rob armored car: HPD
What the Rockets fan who punched NBA coach said in court
Off-duty HFD inspector comes to collapsed neighbor's rescue
Houston Texans fan from the UK and other die-hard supporters
The Humble observatory bringing people closer to the stars
Show More
Houston mayor hopefuls hit the pavement ahead of Election Day
Ultimate Pacman experience coming to Houston in 2020
Thief steals truck left on to warm up in southwest Houston
Family blames mail-order pharmacy for woman's death
Mom and 3-year-old daughter hit by car while trick-or-treating
More TOP STORIES News