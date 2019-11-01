Sweater weather this weekend, rain returns next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5664158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> No rain chances this weekend as temperatures remain low

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cool temps will stick around Houston this weekend, but it will turn warmer next work week. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says another front will blow into Houston Saturday morning, but it will pass through dry with only a change in the wind. Travis says because this front is backed by Pacific air instead of Canadian air, it won't get much colder behind the front.Highs will top out in the 60s with lows in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Travis says cirrus clouds passing overhead will make for beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Remember that with the time change on Sunday, the sun will rise an hour earlier at 6:36 a.m. and set an hour earlier at 5:33 p.m.Late Sunday the wind will turn in from the Gulf, bringing back low clouds, warmer temps, and a slim chance for showers Monday. Travis says another front looks to come through Thursday bringing us our next best chance of rain along with colder temps back in the 40s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.