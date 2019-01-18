MOON

Super Blood Wolf Moon expected to make appearance Sunday night

EMBED </>More Videos

TJ Parker visits the George Observatory at Brazos Bend State Park to learn more about the "super blood wolf moon" that will be seen over Houston this Sunday.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Look to the sky!

You don't need a telescope to look at a lunar eclipse. You can do it in your backyard.

Around 9:30 Sunday night, a total lunar eclipse will happen over Houston.

It's called the "Super Wolf Blood Moon."

Wolf, meaning the first full moon in January, and blood moon, because of its red color from light refracted through the atmosphere.

People are invited out to Brazos Bend State Park and the George Observatory for an event where you can watch it!

"The coolest part will be watching the eclipse reaching its totality, because at that point, the moon is pretty bright, so when it reaches the totality of the eclipse, all the other stars you couldn't see before will come out," Josh Rohn, the operations manager at the George Observatory, said.

This is an out of this world experience, and you won't be able to see a lunar eclipse like this again until 2022.

And if you can't make it to the observatory, no worries. Houstonians should get the best view between 9:30 p.m. and midnight.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersolar eclipsemoonu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOON
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
China becomes first to land on far side of the moon
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Apollo 8 celebrates its 50th anniversary
More moon
WEATHER
Thunderstorms tonight, much colder Saturday
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Chill awaits Houston Marathon runners
What to know about the super blood wolf moon
More Weather
Top Stories
STORMS COMING: Rain and cold air blowing in overnight
Police track down man who stole family's dog during break-in
Woman with disability raped at healthcare facility: lawsuit
Veterinarian's license suspended after casino rape allegations
Woman rescues shih tzu abandoned at NE Houston park
Mayoral hopeful brings manure to meeting with the press
Man charged in kidnapping of WWE superstar's niece
Food stamp recipients warned to budget due to shutdown
Show More
Deputy helps victim, makes arrest in 100 mph crash
Mourners pay respects at funeral of veteran with no family
School boundaries won't change in FBISD after all
Home invasion victim regains voice after being shot in throat
Trump to make Saturday announcement on shutdown
More News