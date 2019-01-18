Look to the sky!You don't need a telescope to look at a lunar eclipse. You can do it in your backyard.Around 9:30 Sunday night, a total lunar eclipse will happen over Houston.It's called the "Super Wolf Blood Moon."Wolf, meaning the first full moon in January, and blood moon, because of its red color from light refracted through the atmosphere.People are invited out to Brazos Bend State Park and the George Observatory for an event where you can watch it!"The coolest part will be watching the eclipse reaching its totality, because at that point, the moon is pretty bright, so when it reaches the totality of the eclipse, all the other stars you couldn't see before will come out," Josh Rohn, the operations manager at the George Observatory, said.This is an out of this world experience, and you won't be able to see a lunar eclipse like this again until 2022.And if you can't make it to the observatory, no worries. Houstonians should get the best view between 9:30 p.m. and midnight.