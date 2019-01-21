EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5098645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This will be the only total lunar eclipse of the year!

You didn't need a telescope to look at the lunar eclipse Sunday. It was in your backyard!The total lunar eclipse happened over Houston Sunday night.It's called the "Super Blood Wolf Moon."Wolf, meaning the first full moon in January, and blood moon, because of its red color from light refracted through the atmosphere.People were invited out to Brazos Bend State Park and the George Observatory to watch the moon's transformation."The coolest part will be watching the eclipse reaching its totality, because at that point, the moon is pretty bright, so when it reaches the totality of the eclipse, all the other stars you couldn't see before will come out," Josh Rohn, the operations manager at the George Observatory, said.This was an out of this world experience, and you won't be able to see a lunar eclipse like this again until 2022.Houstonians were able to get the best view between 9:30 p.m. and midnight.