Cool sunshine will warm temperatures into the mid 50s today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunshine will be in abundance today leading to a beautiful end to the work week.Despite the sun, you'll still want to keep a jacket handy as temperatures will only warm into the mid 50s by 3 p.m.With a clear sky and lighter winds tonight, Saturday will start off cold with lows in the mid 30s. Frost is likely, and a light freeze is possible north and east of Houston.Saturday afternoon looks to be pleasantly cool and dry. Sunday brings back a mostly cloudy sky with isolated showers late. A weak cold front will blow in Monday with just a 20% chance for a thunderstorm.If you're thinking about planting a vegetable or flower garden, you might want to hold off for another week. Another strong cold front is expected to push down from Canada and reach Houston Wednesday, putting us into frost and freeze territory by Thursday morning of next week. The early outlook for the first weekend of the Rodeo calls for milder temperatures with only a minor chance for showers.