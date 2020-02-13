Sunshine sticks around through Friday, rain returns this weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you like sunshine, you'll love Friday, but enjoy it before the clouds and rain chances return this weekend.Dry air blew in behind Thursday morning's front, and with a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will drop to near 50 by sunrise Friday. It will be pleasantly warm Friday afternoon as the low humidity sticks around. Temperatures will climb back into the low 80s. Clouds will start returning on the southeast wind Friday evening, and this influx of moisture will set the stage for some showers and thunderstorms this weekend as another cool front blows in.A weak cold front will push through Sunday morning. Ahead of the front, a strong Gulf breeze Saturday will bring back clouds and a small chance for brief showers. The rain chance will spike Sunday morning when the weak front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, but nothing severe is expected. Both mornings of the weekend will start off with temps in the upper 60s. Saturday will warm into the mid 80s, but Sunday will only reach into the mid 70s because of the clouds, rain and cooler weather arriving with the front.All our data says yes, and there are currently no freezes in our 10-day forecast. If you're wanting to put plants in the ground, you're more than likely okay to do so. Going back to the late 1800s, there are only 3 years we've had a freeze in April.