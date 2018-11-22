WEATHER

Houston Weather: Shopping for umbrellas on Friday

Tim Heller's weather forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you'll be hitting the shopping circuit Friday, take the umbrella. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says another fast-moving weather system will bring another round of rain to southeast Texas.

The sky will clear with mild temperatures returning this weekend.

The next cold front will reach Houston late in the weekend, but Tim says it looks less likely that we'll get much rain out of this one.

