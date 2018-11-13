A Freeze Warning has been issued for all of southeast Texas thru Wednesday morning. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller say if it does freeze in Houston, it'll be three weeks ahead of schedule and our earliest fall freeze since 1999.Sunny skies will give us cool highs in the 50s Wednesday, then clear skies will allow temps to tumble to around 30 Thursday morning.Temperature will then rebound closer to seasonal norms as we get to the weekend.Rain returns next week, just in time for holiday travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. But Tim says the sky should clear Thanksgiving day with mild temperatures in the low 70s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.