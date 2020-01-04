Weather

Sunshine returns Sunday, storms return late in the week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amazing weather continues for the first weekend of 2020. After highs around 70 Saturday afternoon, temps overnight will cool back into the mid 40s. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a southwest breeze on Sunday afternoon will boost temps back into the 70s
Clouds return Monday head of our next cold front. Travis says this cold front will pass through dry on Tuesday and bring patchy frost to southeast Texas Wednesday morning.

Another wet weather system looks to set up toward the end of next week. Travis says it's still too early to get specific, but there's a window of opportunity for thunderstorms that will open on Thursday and close on Saturday.

Be weekend weather ready! Here's your full forecast
EMBED More News Videos

The drier air behind the current front will bust up the fog and bring back the sunshine. The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.



Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texans face the Bills in wild card NFL playoff game
Man accused of killing fiancée days after proposing: Family says
How hard will JJ Watt play in playoff game after pec tear?
Gary Walker says Texans team primed for deep run
Bills fan from Houston out $200 after this playoff ticket scam
Man dead, woman injured during shooting at apartment complex
HPD officers shoot armed suspect in NE Houston
Show More
Parents of student who died tackling shooter suing school
Man shot to death during house party in north Harris County
Suspect chased men with machete while yelling racial slurs: Police
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
Lori Loughlin reportedly hires expert to prepare her for prison
More TOP STORIES News