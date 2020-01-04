Sunshine returns Sunday, storms return late in the week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5810974" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The drier air behind the current front will bust up the fog and bring back the sunshine. The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Amazing weather continues for the first weekend of 2020. After highs around 70 Saturday afternoon, temps overnight will cool back into the mid 40s. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a southwest breeze on Sunday afternoon will boost temps back into the 70sClouds return Monday head of our next cold front. Travis says this cold front will pass through dry on Tuesday and bring patchy frost to southeast Texas Wednesday morning.Another wet weather system looks to set up toward the end of next week. Travis says it's still too early to get specific, but there's a window of opportunity for thunderstorms that will open on Thursday and close on Saturday.