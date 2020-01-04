Sunshine returns Sunday, storms return late in the week

Clouds return Monday head of our next cold front. Travis says this cold front will pass through dry on Tuesday and bring patchy frost to southeast Texas Wednesday morning.
Another wet weather system looks to set up toward the end of next week. Travis says it's still too early to get specific, but there's a window of opportunity for thunderstorms that will open on Thursday and close on Saturday.
Be weekend weather ready! Here's your full forecast
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.