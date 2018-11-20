WEATHER

Houston Weather: Few wet roads for travelers on Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

It's looking like a 20 percent chance of rain on Thanksgiving this year.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Clouds return to the Houston area on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says a few rain showers are possible late in the day. With limited rain expected to develop, most areas will stay dry.

Thanksgiving Day could start with a few showers but the clouds should clear by mid-morning. It'll be partly sunny and cool Thursday afternoon.

If you'll be hitting the shopping circuit Friday, take the umbrella. Another fast-moving weather system could bring a few showers and storms.

The next strong cold front will reach Houston late in the weekend.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How wildfires create threat for flooding, mudflows
ALERT: Do not plug space heaters into power strips!
Falling tree narrowly misses Eyewitness News reporter
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
More Weather
Top Stories
HORSE DRAGGED: Video captures truck yanking animal
$30,000 in donations for struggling family now in limbo
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Houston restaurants begin tossing romaine lettuce after alert
Life with the migrant caravan in Tijuana, Mexico
Realtor's racy photos getting eyes on home listing
Black Friday shoppers line up at Best Buy in the Woodlands
Chilling new details revealed in missing woman investigation
Show More
UNSOLVED MURDERS: Renewed search for local couple's killer
SOCIAL EMERGENCY?! Users say Instagram, Facebook are down
6 students from all-boys school arrested on sex charges
Texas groups urge Whataburger to stop using Styrofoam cups
7-year-old becomes police officer after fight with cancer
More News