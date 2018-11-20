Clouds return to the Houston area on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says a few rain showers are possible late in the day. With limited rain expected to develop, most areas will stay dry.Thanksgiving Day could start with a few showers but the clouds should clear by mid-morning. It'll be partly sunny and cool Thursday afternoon.If you'll be hitting the shopping circuit Friday, take the umbrella. Another fast-moving weather system could bring a few showers and storms.The next strong cold front will reach Houston late in the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.