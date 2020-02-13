one minute weather

Sunshine returns late Saturday, big cooldown next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A cold front arriving Saturday afternoon will bring back the sunshine this weekend, but a more powerful cold front next week could bring us the harshest freeze of the winter.

Expect the sky to remain cloudy with temperatures hovering in the mid-to-upper 40s through most of Saturday morning. A stray shower and some drizzle cannot be ruled out as long as the clouds stick around. A cold front arriving in the early afternoon will clear out the clouds, helping to warm us in to the 60s.

What can we expect for the rest of weekend?


Clear skies Saturday night will allow for good radiational cooling and bring us a cold start Sunday. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Abundant sunshine will warm temperatures into the low 60s for Super Bowl Sunday.

Is it true that an arctic cold front could reach us next week?


We expect another cold front to reach us next Tuesday, and yes, it is looking more likely that artic air will eventually blow in behind it. If the arctic high pressure does move straight south down the Plains, our coldest weather would likely occur right around Valentine's Day weekend. We are forecasting highs in the 40s Friday through Valentine's Day with at least two mornings with below freezing temperatures. A hard freeze is possible but not in our forecast at this time. A hard freeze occurs when temperatures reach 24 degrees or colder for at least two hours, putting pipes in jeopardy of freezing up and even bursting. If you are a gardener, hold off on putting any plants into the ground, and if you've already planted cold sensitive plants, be prepared to protect them next week.



Does this mean we could get snow?


It is possible that moisture and cold air aloft could overlap at just the right time to bring wintry precipitation to Southeast Texas, but at this time the chance of that occurring is less than 20%. In other words, don't get your hopes up just yet. Freezing rain, ice, and snow are all possible types of wintry precipitation we could experience, but again, the chances are low this many days out. If our confidence grows in the intensity of the cold air overlapping with moisture, these chances could go up, so stay tuned!

How do you feel about the cold forecast?


Let us know what you think about potential for frigid air next week:


