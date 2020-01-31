Sunshine returns Friday, major weather change next week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our gloomy weather is about to get a makeover, and a major weather change is on the way next week. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says sunshine will make an appearance Friday afternoon, but first we have to get through a cloudy night and mostly cloudy Friday morning.A few light rain showers are still possible Friday morning, but most of will stay dry as the majority of the rain will likely stay offshore. Temperatures will slowly warm from the upper 40s to the upper 50s as the sun pokes through the clouds.Travis says Saturday now looks almost completely sunny. Temperatures will climb out of the 30s and into the 60s with all that sunshine. Sunday looks even warmer with highs topping briefly around 70.A major weather change is expected after the weekend. A significant warm up will occur Monday and Tuesday ahead of a powerful cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are possible both Monday and Tuesday as temperatures climb closer to 80.A strong cold front will blow in Tuesday night. This cold front will bring in frigid air currently over northwest Canada, which should drop our temps into the 30s. Travis says it will turn cloudy and wet again behind this front, and with unusually cold air in the upper levels, wintry precipitation could make it deep into Texas. At this time we are forecasting a cold rain for Houston.