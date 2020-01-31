Weather

Sunshine returns Friday, major weather change next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our gloomy weather is about to get a makeover, and a major weather change is on the way next week. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says sunshine will make an appearance Friday afternoon, but first we have to get through a cloudy night and mostly cloudy Friday morning.

A few light rain showers are still possible Friday morning, but most of will stay dry as the majority of the rain will likely stay offshore. Temperatures will slowly warm from the upper 40s to the upper 50s as the sun pokes through the clouds.

Travis says Saturday now looks almost completely sunny. Temperatures will climb out of the 30s and into the 60s with all that sunshine. Sunday looks even warmer with highs topping briefly around 70.

A major weather change is expected after the weekend. A significant warm up will occur Monday and Tuesday ahead of a powerful cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are possible both Monday and Tuesday as temperatures climb closer to 80.

A strong cold front will blow in Tuesday night. This cold front will bring in frigid air currently over northwest Canada, which should drop our temps into the 30s. Travis says it will turn cloudy and wet again behind this front, and with unusually cold air in the upper levels, wintry precipitation could make it deep into Texas. At this time we are forecasting a cold rain for Houston.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Campus closed after emergency lockdown at Lone Star Kingwood
Harris County sues Watson to 'protect its residents'
Trial underway for custody of Maleah Davis' brother
Month of gridlock: West Loop closing for 4 weekends
8th grader dies after he was hit by vehicle in Dayton
Texas megachurch pastor's brother charged with sex assault
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
Show More
Famed race car driver John Andretti dies at 56
Houston Astros introduce new manager Dusty Baker
Stressed out? Smash it out!
Driver accused of crash that left victim brain-dead makes bond
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
More TOP STORIES News