Houston Weather: Warm, Sunny weekend ahead

Meteorologist David Tillman says showers could occur overnight, but this weekend should be full of sunshine.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Happy weekend! Warmer weather under mostly sunny skies, is to be expected this weekend! Temps will push the 80's both today and tomorrow. .


Next week, a pair of fronts will cool us down, and a powerful storm system will bring the chance for significant weather late-week.

Another cold front moving through Sunday night will give us much cooler weather Monday through Tuesday.


