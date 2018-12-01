HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Happy weekend! Warmer weather under mostly sunny skies, is to be expected this weekend! Temps will push the 80's both today and tomorrow. .
Next week, a pair of fronts will cool us down, and a powerful storm system will bring the chance for significant weather late-week.
Another cold front moving through Sunday night will give us much cooler weather Monday through Tuesday.
