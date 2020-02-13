Sunshine ahead of Valentine's Day

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you ready for some sunshine? After several gloomy days, the sun will come out today. Drier air will flow into Houston, kicking out the cloud cover and dropping temps into the mid 40s this morning.Sunshine returns today and Valentine's Day, but the chilly temperatures will stick around. High temperatures will barely clear 60 degrees both afternoons.Frost is possible Friday morning with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Friday afternoon will bring sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s so it will be a perfect day to get outside!Clouds roll back in Saturday, but it now looks like the weekend will stay mostly dry. The next weather system will just graze us with a Sunday morning rain chance at just 20%. Temperatures will stay in a very pleasant range, especially Sunday.A significant warm up is expected Monday with highs expected to hit near 80, but don't plant those spring gardens just yet. Another strong cold front will blow in next Tuesday, and it's possible another frost or light freeze could settle into southeast Texas before the end of the week.