Sunny weekend, storms return to Houston next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you ready to kick off the first weekend of 2020 with some gorgeous weather? Because that's the forecast. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the cold front that blew in Friday will set the stage for a sun-filled weekend. Temps will be on the cool side Saturday morning with readings down into the lower 40s, then sunshine will warm temps back into the upper 60s. It'll be perfect tailgating weather for those heading to NRG Stadium to cheer on the Texans.



A southwest breeze on Sunday will boost temps back into the 70s after a cool morning in the 40s. Clouds return Monday head of our next cold front. Travis says this cold front will pass through dry on Tuesday and bring patchy frost to southeast Texas Wednesday morning.

Another wet weather system looks to set up toward the end of next week. Travis says it's still too early to get specific, there's a window of opportunity for thunderstorms that will open on Thursday and close on Saturday of next week.

The drier air behind the current front will bust up the fog and bring back the sunshine. The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.



