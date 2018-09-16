Sunshine should take over on Sunday, with a stray chance at a shower or two, west.Temperatures will warm in the low 90s again with a mostly sunny sky and heat index values could near 100! Welcome back to Summer!As for next week, upper-level ridge will build across the region and limit storm chances for the early part of the week. Deeper tropical moisture returns by Thursday, increasing the threat for daily downpours and thunderstorms.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.