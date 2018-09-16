ONE MINUTE WEATHER

More Sunshine, warmth this week

Meteorologist Collin Myers says we can expect a bit of sun today.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Sunshine should take over on Sunday, with a stray chance at a shower or two, west.

Temperatures will warm in the low 90s again with a mostly sunny sky and heat index values could near 100! Welcome back to Summer!

As for next week, upper-level ridge will build across the region and limit storm chances for the early part of the week. Deeper tropical moisture returns by Thursday, increasing the threat for daily downpours and thunderstorms.

