Cold front moves through overnight

A cool weather phenomenon was seen in the sky on Saturday morning and early afternoon called gravity waves! It resembled something like lines of clouds and then, lines of clear skies. Press play to learn what it was and what caused it!

What can we expect Sunday?

What can we expect for the beginning of the work week?

Is there any chance of snow over the next 10 days?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a dreary day with cloudy skies and light rain. A cold front will move in overnight and drier air will move in behind it.WATCH: What are gravity waves and why were they seen in the sky on Saturday?The cold front looks to arrive before sunrise Sunday, bringing back sunshine and dry air on a northwest wind at 15-25 mph. Temperatures will start near 50 and only warm into the mid 60s.Lots of sunshine will illuminate the sky Monday and Tuesday. You can expect highs in the 60s and lows from the upper 30s to low 40s both days. By Wednesday the south wind will bring back warmer temperatures.There is a very low, non-zero chance wintry precipitation could blow into Southeast Texas with a stronger cold front arriving late next week, but it's way too soon to get excited. We'll be monitoring the data trends carefully for you to get a better handle on just how cold it will get around the first weekend of February.