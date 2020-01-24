Weather

Sunny skies expected today ahead of Saturday clouds

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clouds have cleared and Friday afternoon will be completely sunny with mild temps in the 60s.

Clouds will quickly increase on Saturday ahead of a storm system moving in. That storm may spark a few showers late in the day. Rain chances increase Saturday night and Sunday as the system moves through. At this time, Monday looks dry but another storm will move in on Tuesday with more rain and a few thunderstorms.

