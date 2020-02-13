Pleasant Monday with increasing clouds Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a gorgeous Sunday with mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon temps. Overnight, mostly clear skies are expected which will allow temperatures to get chilly... back down into the low to mid 40s! Temperatures will warm up Monday afternoon though with highs topping out in the low 70s. Partly cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon. More cloud cover moves in Tuesday.
What can we expect for the week ahead?
Temperatures will gradually warm through the week and push high temperatures in to the low 80s by the end of the week with clouds returning through the work week and rain chances increasing by the weekend.
What are we expecting next weekend?
Our next cool front is expected to move in next weekend bringing back scattered showers and thunderstorms to Southeast Texas. High temperatures next weekend look to top out in the 70s.
Are we done with freezes?
While we can't yet completely rule it out, we are more than likely done with freezes this season. There are currently no freezes in our 10 day forecast, and the weather pattern is expected to get significantly warmer next week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. You have to go back to the 1990s to find a freeze in mid-March or later. During the great February arctic outbreaks in the late 1800s, there were no more freezes beyond the first week of March, so if history is a guide, we are done with freezes for now.
