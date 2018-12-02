WEATHER

Houston Weather: A few days of cool weather

Enjoy the warm weather today with temps in the high 70s

HOUSTON, Texas
Another cold front has passed. We'll have cool nights and chilly days through Tuesday. The coolest night will be Monday night when temps fall to around 40.

Late this week, a powerful storm system will bring the chance for heavy rain and severe weather, especially on Friday. Most of the rain will be gone by next weekend.

