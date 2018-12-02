HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Another cold front has passed. We'll have cool nights and chilly days through Tuesday. The coolest night will be Monday night when temps fall to around 40.
Late this week, a powerful storm system will bring the chance for heavy rain and severe weather, especially on Friday. Most of the rain will be gone by next weekend.
Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.