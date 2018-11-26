WEATHER

Houston Weather: Cool today, cold tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Spring temps are coming back | Overnight lows in the 30s

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Keep a jacket handy today. Stiff northerly winds will hold our temperatures down in the middle 50s, even in direct sunshine. The same conditions giving us a cool day will give us a cold night tonight. We're expecting middle 30s in Houston with a light freeze and some frost up north. It would be a good idea to cover up the your cold-sensitive plants before going to bed tonight.

Temperatures will warm significantly Thursday and Friday in advance of a powerful storm system expected to move into the plains. That system could bring strong thunderstorms to Texas Friday and Friday night. Once this weather system clears the state, the rest of the weekend looks great.

Check the weather in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherone minute weatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
20 vehicles involved in massive pile-up crash on I-70
180 flights canceled after winter wreaks havoc on holiday
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Fun facts about the North Pole
More Weather
Top Stories
Party shooting that killed 13-year-old possibly gang-related
WATCH LIVE: NASA lander Insight arrives on Mars
Deer Park police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Witnesses: Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills
Read the heartfelt letter from Bob McNair's son to Houston
U.S. agents fire tear gas in Tijuana to stop migrants from crossing
GM to slash 14,700 jobs in North America
Child lock keeps teen stuck inside truck as man attempts theft
Show More
Former UT head coach Mack Brown to return to UNC Tar Heels
Chinese researcher has created the first gene-edited babies
Early voting begins in election to fill Sylvia Garcia's seat
Surveillance video of three thieves breaking into Piggy's Bar
ABC13 crew captures driver going wrong way on I-45 northbound
More News