Keep a jacket handy today. Stiff northerly winds will hold our temperatures down in the middle 50s, even in direct sunshine. The same conditions giving us a cool day will give us a cold night tonight. We're expecting middle 30s in Houston with a light freeze and some frost up north. It would be a good idea to cover up the your cold-sensitive plants before going to bed tonight.Temperatures will warm significantly Thursday and Friday in advance of a powerful storm system expected to move into the plains. That system could bring strong thunderstorms to Texas Friday and Friday night. Once this weather system clears the state, the rest of the weekend looks great.