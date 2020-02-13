Sunny Friday, a few raindrops Easter weekend

And just like Thursday, Good Friday will be completely dry.
What is the outlook for Easter weekend?
Not too bad but Sunday's rain chance has gone up. The Gulf breeze returns for the weekend, bringing back clouds and mild temps. We currently have a 20% chance for brief shower on Saturday, but we've had to increase Easter Sunday's rain chance to 30%. The most likely time for rain Sunday will be before 3pm. Temperatures over the weekend will range from the 50s in the morning to the upper 60s and 70s in the afternoon.
When will this oak pollen go away?!
We are near peak pollen season, but we'll need to give it another couple of weeks before we fully rid ourselves of local oak pollen issues. Oak pollen levels are verging on extreme, so a heavy rain would do a lot to help decrease the amount of the allergen that's floating in the air. Unfortunately, the cold front's winds will also blow a lot of pollen off the trees and into the air, so expect the oak count to climb Thursday and Friday.
