Sunny and mild Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the cold front has passed, the threat of big storms is over. A light shower is possible overnight, mainly north of Houston.Another string of amazing, sunny days returns Thursday through Saturday. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the 70s, but there are no threats of a freeze. In fact, he says it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!