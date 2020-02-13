HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Now that the cold front has passed, the threat of big storms is over. A light shower is possible overnight, mainly north of Houston.
Another string of amazing, sunny days returns Thursday through Saturday. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the 70s, but there are no threats of a freeze. In fact, he says it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Sunny and mild Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News