Sunny & Mild Sunday....Moisture & rain returning next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beautiful weather took over today with sunny skies and mild temperatures. Sunday will be very similar with cool morning temperatures and mild afternoon temperatures. Sunshine will also be in the forecast so make sure you get outside and enjoy the gorgeous weather!The weather should stay fairly tranquil until the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. That's when a weather system will sweep through the Plains, possibly bringing showers to Houston. This weather system could cause travel disruptions across parts of the country in the days leading up to Thanksgiving Day.It now appears that the front associated with this weather system will stall somewhere near Houston on Wednesday, bringing a 40% chance for showers on one of the biggest travel days of the year. Because the front is now expected to stall out, Thanksgiving Day in Houston will be milder with higher humidity and a slight chance for a few showers.