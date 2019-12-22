Weather

Sunny and mild Sunday: Here's a closer look at your holiday week ahead

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We started off cool this morning, but we will warm up nicely this afternoon with high temperatures topping out in the low to mid 60s. We are also expecting a lot of sunshine so it'll be a great day to get outside.

The next few nights will be a bit cold but the afternoons will be mild, approaching 70 as we make it to Christmas. It will also be a beautiful start to the week with sunny skies lasting through Christmas Eve. We could see a little more cloud cover on Christmas but it should still be a very pleasant day.

Christmas morning temps will likely be in the 50s with highs in the 70s. The humidity is expected to be in a pleasant range, making for a great day for the kids to try out all their new toys outside. Rain doesn't return until next weekend.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy killed in crash wasn't wearing a seatbelt: Authorities
2 killed in shooting at bar in NW Harris Co.
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
Barber shot 3 times in haircut dispute
Everything you need to know about Hanukkah
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
Parents fighting separate and aggressive cancers at same time
Show More
13 shot at Chicago house party; 2 in custody, police say
Friend of mom found dead taken to Austin to face charges
Man free after serving 9-years for a crime he didn't commit
Starliner capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission
Texans' beautiful defense wins ugly game and AFC South title
More TOP STORIES News