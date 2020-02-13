Weather

Sunny and mild Friday, beautiful through the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another cold front will cross the area overnight. It won't bring rain but it will re-enforce the already nice weather we have.

We're in for a string of amazing, sunny days with low humidity through Saturday. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the upper 60s and low 70s. In fact, it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!

The next chance for rain doesn't return until early next week. Enjoy!

