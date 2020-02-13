Sunny and dry, great weather for the weekend

In addition to the sunshine, we'll enjoy a bigger drop in humidity and near average temperatures for late April. It will warm into the 80s during the afternoon, but the air should be pleasantly dry.
We won't have to worry about any thunderstorms until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
These storms will form ahead of and along a cool front that should bring at least one more crisp morning in the 50s next week. Collin says there aren't many fronts like this left in the pipeline before summer. In fact, by next weekend lows will be near 70 with highs near 90 again.
