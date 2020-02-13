Sunny and dry, great weather for the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6128358" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 viewer Yolanda Kutac sent a video of a lightning storm in Cypress.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6128361" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 viewers sent in videos of hail storms in Magnolia.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Happy weekend! Collin says nicer weather is in store for us now as a front has pushed through. Dry, cool mornings will lead to more sunshine late.In addition to the sunshine, we'll enjoy a bigger drop in humidity and near average temperatures for late April. It will warm into the 80s during the afternoon, but the air should be pleasantly dry.We won't have to worry about any thunderstorms until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.These storms will form ahead of and along a cool front that should bring at least one more crisp morning in the 50s next week. Collin says there aren't many fronts like this left in the pipeline before summer. In fact, by next weekend lows will be near 70 with highs near 90 again.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.