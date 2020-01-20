Weather

Sunny and cool for MLK Day, more rain midweek

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're in for another beautiful, crisp afternoon on MLK Day as high pressure keeps the sky clear and sunny. High temperatures will peak around 60 degrees with light northeasterly winds. Temperatures will again dip into the 30s Monday night, so prepare for another round of frost.

Clouds will return Tuesday ahead of our next rainmaker. Rain chances return Wednesday with highs barely clearing 50 degrees, and on Thursday some thunderstorms are possible in the first half of the day as our next cold front blows in. Total rainfall accumulations will average around 1". No severe weather is expected at this time.

Sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday.

