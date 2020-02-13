Sunday Weather: a refreshing change

What can we expect Sunday?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Big changes today compared to what we saw yesterday! A cold front moved through overnight, which will lead to sunny skies, cooler but pleasant temperatures, and a breezy north wind.Now that the cold front has moved through we'll see cool but not downright cold temperatures today. Lows this morning are starting out mostly in the 50s, and we'll warm to the mid 60s under sunny skies. We will again see breezy conditions, with wind gusts between 20-30mph.Lots of sunshine will illuminate the sky Monday and Tuesday. You can expect highs in the 60s and lows from the upper 30s to low 40s both days. By Wednesday the south wind will bring back warmer temperatures.There is a very low, non-zero chance wintry precipitation could blow into Southeast Texas with a stronger cold front arriving late next week, but it's way too soon to get excited. We'll be monitoring the data trends carefully for you to get a better handle on just how cold it will get around the first weekend of February.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.