Sunday starts foggy then turns hot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Widespread fog is expected to develop overnight. Temperatures will start off in the lower 70s as the fog settles in, but it should all burn off before noon.Highs will spike into the low 90s once the sun comes out, challenging the record of 94 set in 1962. A weak front will graze us late Monday into Tuesday, but we no longer believe it will cool us off any. The next fall front should arrive Friday. It won't be much of a rainmaker, but it will bring us at least one morning in the 50s and a couple of afternoons in the 50s. It's possible a stronger cold front could arrive a few days later, but details are still sketchy this far out,