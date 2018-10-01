Summerlike weather pattern for the first week of October

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The calendar might say it's October, but the weather feels more like summer. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be warm and muggy this week with scattered afternoon downpours every day.
HEAVY RAIN COMING DOWN IN DEER PARK
There's a 30-40% chance you'll get an afternoon downpour, but there's a 100% chance you'll be sweating it out this week with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.