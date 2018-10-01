ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Afternoon downpours possible again Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller has your Monday one minute weather update.

Summerlike weather pattern for the first week of October
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The calendar might say it's October, but the weather feels more like summer. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be warm and muggy this week with scattered afternoon downpours every day.

HEAVY RAIN COMING DOWN IN DEER PARK
Video courtesy Eyewitness News viewer Miranda Simmons



There's a 30-40% chance you'll get an afternoon downpour, but there's a 100% chance you'll be sweating it out this week with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
