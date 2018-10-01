Summerlike weather pattern for the first week of October

HEAVY RAIN COMING DOWN IN DEER PARK

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4383510" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video courtesy Eyewitness News viewer Miranda Simmons

The calendar might say it's October, but the weather feels more like summer. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it'll be warm and muggy this week with scattered afternoon downpours every day.There's a 30-40% chance you'll get an afternoon downpour, but there's a 100% chance you'll be sweating it out this week with high temperatures in the upper 80s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.