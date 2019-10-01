Weather

HOUSTON WEATHER: Summer weather continues, but fall isn't far away

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- October will feel more like summer until our first fall front arrives next week. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says you can expect highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures between 100-105 for the rest of this week. There may be a few cooling downpours, but chances will remain slim. This pattern should continue into the weekend.

Next week looks to bring a welcome change as a real fall front pushes down the Plains. That's right. Our first fall cool front may finally sweep through Houston and give us better weather in about a week. Travis says this front will should arrive on or around Monday, October 7 with the potential for lower humidity and a few crisp mornings in the 60s.



