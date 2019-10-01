HOUSTON WEATHER: Summer weather continues, but fall isn't far away

Next week looks to bring a welcome change as a real fall front pushes down the Plains. That's right. Our first fall cool front may finally sweep through Houston and give us better weather in about a week. Travis says this front will should arrive on or around Monday, October 7 with the potential for lower humidity and a few crisp mornings in the 60s.
