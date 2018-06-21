ACCUWEATHER

Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior

EMBED </>More Videos

Does hot weather turn us into jerks? The link between hot weather and aggressive behavior is known as "heat hypothesis," according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Does hot weather turn us into jerks?

The link between hot weather and aggressive behavior is known as "heat hypothesis," according to AccuWeather. One theory behind the change in behavior has to do with heat causing an increase in heart rate and testosterone, leaving people more inclined to fight.

When people experience discomfort due to something they have no control over, it makes them angry, another theory suggests.

When the heat is high, try not to lose your cool!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhealthsummeraccuweatherheatheat wave
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC13/AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
Feels like temps will be 103-107° all week
Cat 4 Hurricane Lane threatens Hawaii, Atlantic quiet for now
BRIGHT SPOT: 85-year-old Harvey survivor makes us smile
Harris Co. real-time maps help you decide flood evacuation
Hurricane Alicia slammed Texas 35 years ago today
More Weather
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News