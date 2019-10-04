HOUSTON WEATHER: Fall is getting closer

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It'll still feel like summer for the first weekend of October, but two cold fronts are on the way next week. You can expect highs in the low 90s and feels like temperatures between 100-105 Friday afternoon. There may be a few cooling downpours every day through the weekend, but chances will remain slim.Next week looks to bring a welcome change as a real fall front pushes through Texas on Monday. This front should make for much more comfortable conditions with drier air and cooler temperatures sticking around for most of the work week. This front will bring gusty winds up to 30 mph but it only comes with a small chance for showers. High temperatures behind the front are expected to be in the low 80s with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s for a few mornings.We now have a second, stronger cold front in our 10 day forecast. This front is currently moving from Russia into Alaska and will tap into colder air over Canada. If the timing holds, you can expect the weekend of October 12/13 to feel even cooler.