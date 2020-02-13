Weather

Stronger cool front expected next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're in for a crisp fall morning with temperatures in the 50s, but you'll have to wait until next week for temperatures to drop into the 40s.

Sunshine on Thursday will warm temperatures back into the mid 80s. It'll feel pleasantly warm with the lower humidity.

Similar weather is expected for Friday.

Our next opportunity for rain will come Saturday and Sunday as another front approaches. This will also be a weaker Pacific front without much cold air behind it. At this time we have a 20% chance for showers in the forecast Saturday and a 30% chance Sunday. The air behind this front will be considerably drier and noticeably cooler. Temperatures will be back near seasonal levels with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. We'll even catch a couple of mornings in the 40s. Overall, next week looks ideal for outdoor activities, especially in the afternoons.

