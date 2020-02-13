Strong thunderstorms rumbling back into Houston

Strong thunderstorms are developing back into Houston right on schedule. I will be monitoring them carefully for you and streaming live updates this afternoon at https://t.co/r8H6nC3fG3 and on the ABC13 Houston News app.



RADAR: https://t.co/R9qGjv4FIk pic.twitter.com/Z0MtSXsObK — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) November 27, 2020

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Strong thunderstorms are rumbling back into Houston this afternoon.While heavy rain and street flooding will be our primary concern, some of the storms along and south of a slow-moving cold front could spin and produce isolated tornadoes this afternoon. The cold front is slowly moving south and will eventually push the heavy rain threat into the coastal counties by the evening. We might catch a break from the rain Friday night, but more rain is on the way.Saturday will feature widespread showers off and on throughout the day as temperatures drop from the 60s into the 50s. It will be too cool for severe weather, but street flooding is still possible Saturday along with rumbles of thunder. Rain totals Friday through Saturday will range from 2-5" with isolated neighborhoods picking up 6-8" of rain. Because it has been relatively dry for the last two months, the creeks, bayous, and rivers should be able to handle that kind of rain with no problem. It's the street drainage that could get overwhelmed and cause ponding on the roadways.We now expect the rain to taper off before sunrise Sunday as temperatures dive into the upper 40s. We should continue to dry out Sunday afternoon as a cold wind picks up from the northwest.Monday will be sunny but breezy and chilly with highs only the in the 50s. You'll want to make sure you provide warm shelter for your pets and protect any cold sensitive plants before you go to bed Monday night. We expect our first widespread frost and freeze of the season Tuesday morning. Because this will be a light freeze, your pipes should be okay.Our next chance of rain will come Wednesday as jet stream winds push another upper-level storm this way.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.