Get ready for the cold front coming this week!

More scattered showers on Tuesday before the first cool front arrives
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A wet weather system blowing through Texas today will send a round of strong thunderstorms toward Houston this evening. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says the storms should gradually weaken as they move to the east but Houston could still have some heavy rain between now and midnight.

The first of two cool fronts will move across Houston early Wednesday morning. We'll enjoy lower humidity by Wednesday evening, then drop into the mid 60s Thursday morning.

The second front arrives late Sunday night, and this will be our first true fall front of the season. The remnants of a Pacific hurricane named Sergio will spin across the Panhandle, tugging down significantly cooler air from Canada. But it won't be pretty. Clouds and rain could linger after the front, making for a wet and windy Monday. Temps will start in the 50s and only warm into the the upper 60s. This will be the coldest air we've felt since April 20th!

