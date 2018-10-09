ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Strong storms today ahead of Wednesday's cool front

Meteorologist Travis Herzog is tracking two cold fronts headed our way.

More scattered showers on Tuesday before the first cool front arrives
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A wet weather system blowing through Texas today will send a round of strong thunderstorms toward Houston this afternoon. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says these storms will pop up in the unusually warm and steamy October air ahead of a cool front arriving Wednesday.

This will be the first of two cool fronts that blow through Houston over the next 10 days. We'll enjoy lower humidity by Wednesday evening, then drop into the mid 60s Thursday morning.

The second front arrives late Sunday night, and this will be our first true fall front of the season. Travis says the remnants of a Pacific hurricane named Sergio will spin across the Panhandle, tugging down significantly cooler air from Canada. But it won't be pretty. Clouds and rain could linger after the front, making for a wet and windy Monday. Temps will start in the 50s and only warm into the the upper 60s. This will be the coldest air we've felt since April 20th!

