Severe storms could bring a risk of gusty winds, hail and possibly isolated tornadoes for trick-or-treating.

We've got one more day of pleasant weather to enjoy before severe storms threaten your Halloween plans Wednesday evening.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a strong Gulf breeze will kick in today as a powerful weather system moves through the Rockies. This will make it feel more humid and bring back more clouds during the afternoon as temps climb into the 80s.A cold front blowing in Halloween evening will spark a line of strong thunderstorms during trick-or-treat time.These storms will blow in from the north and could pack gusty winds and hail. Ahead of the front, scattered strong thunderstorms will erupt in the afternoon heat, and Travis says these storms could rotate and produce brief tornadoes.Once the storms clear out Thursday morning, temperatures will be significantly cooler for a couple of days with lows possibly reaching the upper 40s for the first time this fall.We'll enjoy another stretch of sunny, cool weather going into the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but rain could return for part of Sunday.