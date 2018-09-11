NEW FLASH FLOOD WARNING thru 7AM for much of Galveston and a small part of southeast Harris County. This region has picked up over 6" of rain near Texas City. Street flooding is likely. #TurnAroundDontDrown



Street flooding is ongoing in many communities near the coast. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of southeast Texas including Houston and Galveston.Doppler radar estimates over 6 inches of rain has fallen over Dickinson Bayou down to Texas City, flooding many area streets.Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. We'll have to closely watch a disturbance in the northwest Caribbean that now has a 60% chance of developing when it moves into the Gulf later this week. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday. Florence is now expected to strike the east coast as a major hurricane later this week. Hurricane Isaac will track in the Caribbean over the weekend. Finally, Hurricane Helene will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic.