A very moist air mass will keep southeast Texas somewhat wet this week. More isolated showers and a stray storm are again possible today.Collin says scattered downpours are possible every day this week, this weekend and probably next week as well. Some minor street flooding is possible, but bayou flooding is not expected.Clouds and rain will help keep temperatures a little cooler than normal with afternoon highs only in the upper 80s the next few days.All of this rain is unrelated to Tropical Storm Gordon, which made landfall near the Mississippi-Alabama border overnight.