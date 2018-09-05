ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Stray showers today, more sun Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Collin Myers' One Minute Weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A very moist air mass will keep southeast Texas somewhat wet this week. More isolated showers and a stray storm are again possible today.

Collin says scattered downpours are possible every day this week, this weekend and probably next week as well. Some minor street flooding is possible, but bayou flooding is not expected.

Clouds and rain will help keep temperatures a little cooler than normal with afternoon highs only in the upper 80s the next few days.

All of this rain is unrelated to Tropical Storm Gordon, which made landfall near the Mississippi-Alabama border overnight.

Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Child killed by falling tree during Trop. Storm Gordon
PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall
Gordon slammed into the Gulf coast, but more development off if in the Atlantic
TS Gordon makes landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border
More Weather
Top Stories
Baby only a few hours old dropped off at church in NE Houston
Man found shot to death inside truck after crash in Prairie View
TS Gordon makes landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border
Child killed by falling tree during Trop. Storm Gordon
Rules to 'give up' a baby at a fire station in Texas
Mother charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
Google search leads thieves to steal $2,850 from Houston woman
Grocery store angels give retired teacher $140 to pay for food
Show More
Innocent man among victims of charged MS-13 gang members
Officials say 20,000 gang members live in Houston
Pregnant woman's leg broken after she's run over by car
Parents arrested over teen's death during fasting
Man allegedly caught pleasuring himself near Friendswood school
More News