A weak cool front will slide into southeast Texas this evening. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain could be heavy enough to cause minor street flooding during the downpours.Some areas north and west of Houston will feel some slightly cooler, slightly drier air by Thursday morning, but the front is expected to stall near the coast. Travis says that means this "messy" front will keep plenty of moisture overhead, leading to widespread clouds and a chance of rain in the forecast every day through the weekend.Next week looks to start warm and humid as the front lifts back north and steamy Gulf air surges back in.