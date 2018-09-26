ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Stormy Wednesday as weak cool front blows into Houston this evening

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's the one minute weather update.

Chance of rain in the forecast for every day this week (and the weekend too!)
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak cool front will slide into southeast Texas this evening. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. The rain could be heavy enough to cause minor street flooding during the downpours.


Some areas north and west of Houston will feel some slightly cooler, slightly drier air by Thursday morning, but the front is expected to stall near the coast. Travis says that means this "messy" front will keep plenty of moisture overhead, leading to widespread clouds and a chance of rain in the forecast every day through the weekend.

Next week looks to start warm and humid as the front lifts back north and steamy Gulf air surges back in.

Check the radar in your weather anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Houston to open cooling centers
Remnants of Kirk could redevelop
Remembering Hurricane Rita 13 years ago
More Weather
Top Stories
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Houston teen accused of killing both his parents to speak out
Bill Cosby spent first night alone in prison
Carjacking victim dies after going to family's home for help
BACK TO BACK: Astros clinch 2nd straight AL West title
ALDS SCHEDULE: Astros' battle begins against Indians
Relative of missing siblings in Houston was deported 6 times
'Spark we were looking for' Veteran lands dream job through ABC13
Show More
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
White blood cell donations needed at MD Anderson Cancer Center
'Brisket Ramen' is a true Houston mashup you've got to try
Dashcam captures car burglar at Intercontinental Airport
Suicidal man arrested after shooting at police in Missouri City
More News