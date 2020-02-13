Stormy Saturday, cold for Christmas

Will there be any severe thunderstorms in Houston?
Severe weather looks unlikely, but there will be some thunderstorms along the cold front that could produce severe wind gusts, a brief tornado, loud rumbles of thunder, and briefly heavy rainfall. This is most likely to occur in the afternoon south of I-10.
How much rain will I get?
Rain totals will generally be an inch or less, but there could be isolated neighborhoods that pick up 2" of rain underneath the heavier thunderstorms.
How cold will it get behind Saturday's front?
Because this is a Pacific front, it won't be nearly as cold as the last few days. Look for sunshine and seasonal temperatures Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.
What is the weather forecast for Houston on Christmas Day?
Another cold front should arrive just before Christmas Eve, which should bring colder and drier weather by Christmas Day. At this time we are expecting a cold morning in the 30s with a mostly sunny afternoon in the 50s. It's possible there could even be a little frost on the ground Christmas morning.
