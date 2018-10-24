ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Few downpours around Houston this evening

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller is tracking scattered downpours with possible flooding across SE Texas.

Sunny and pleasant weather for southeast Texas this weekend
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Scattered downpours are tracking across southeast Texas this evening.



Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says some of the rain could be briefly heavy. Minor street flooding is possible in the heavier storms, but bayous are expected to stay well within the banks. Some of the stronger storms between Houston and Galveston could produce brief tornadoes this evening as the remnants of Hurricane Willa blow directly overhead.

Once this weather system clears on Thursday, we should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the final days of October.

Tim says by Tuesday, we could be waking up to low temps in the upper 40s for the first time since April 16th!

Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Unprecedented rain prompts boil-water notice for Austin
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
More Weather
Top Stories
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Check your numbers: Powerball drawn for $620M jackpot
McDonald's bringing back tangy McRib sandwich on Thursday
Santa Fe woman faces flood with hope and a bucket
'Religious' Astros fan killed in Freeport rollover remembered
Homeowner confronts possible porch pirates for taking packages
Houston Rockets fall to Utah Jazz in playoff rematch
Show More
Dog commits con job all in the name of McDonald's food
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates and drink blood
Dozens more breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Plumber charged with sex assault of 4-year-old in West University
Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
More News