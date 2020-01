Stormy night gives way to chilly weekend

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are all clear of the severe weather threat and from all thunderstorms now.As the line of storms moved through overnight, they brought strong winds, which toppled trees and damaged homes. Transformers also exploded near Hobby Airport Heavy lightning storms also lit up the skies in College Station. In the last 12 hours, there were reports of hail and several tornado warnings.The good news is Collin says we're clearing out and we'll see the sun today and Sunday. Cool mornings will give way to nice afternoons. It'll stay on the chilly side.Enjoy it while it lasts because storms return next week.Have a great weekend!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.