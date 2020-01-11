Weather

Stormy night gives way to chilly weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are all clear of the severe weather threat and from all thunderstorms now.

As the line of storms moved through overnight, they brought strong winds, which toppled trees and damaged homes. Transformers also exploded near Hobby Airport.

SEE ALSO: Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home

Heavy lightning storms also lit up the skies in College Station. In the last 12 hours, there were reports of hail and several tornado warnings.

The good news is Collin says we're clearing out and we'll see the sun today and Sunday. Cool mornings will give way to nice afternoons. It'll stay on the chilly side.

Enjoy it while it lasts because storms return next week.

Have a great weekend!

