Stormy cool front blows into Houston Saturday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our string of record-setting hot days comes to an end Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says a cool front will blow into Houston during the afternoon with a band of showers and thunderstorms.We'll start the morning humid and dry with low temps about 20-degrees above normal in the low 70s. The cool front should still be just northwest of Houston at 12PM, but by 3PM it should be rolling through the heart of Houston. A line of thunderstorms could blow in with the front. Most of the storms will stay below severe thresholds, but there's a low chance severe hail or winds could occur in the line, primarily north of Houston. Travis says the line of storms should weaken as it approaches the coast and moves into more stable air.Sunday looks spectacular for most of the day with pleasant temperatures in the 70s along with low humidity. Showers could return as early as Sunday afternoon southwest of Houston, but most of us should stay dry until Sunday night when a warm front lifts in from the Gulf. You can expect scattered showers Monday ahead of another cold front arriving before sunrise Tuesday. You can expect a breezy and sunny Tuesday afternoon.Travis says Wednesday and Thursday look spectacular, then the weather pattern turns unsettled again by next weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.