Stormy cool front blowing into Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our string of record-setting hot days comes to an end today. A cool front will blow into Houston this afternoon with a band of showers and thunderstorms.

A warm morning and early afternoon, but by 3PM a cold front will be rolling through the heart of Houston. A line of thunderstorms could blow in with the front. Most of the storms will stay below severe thresholds, but there's a low chance severe hail or winds could occur in the line, primarily north of Houston. The line of storms should weaken as it approaches the coast and moves into more stable air.



Sunday looks spectacular for most of the day with pleasant temperatures in the 70s along with low humidity. Showers could return as early as Sunday afternoon southwest of Houston, but most of us should stay dry until Sunday night when a warm front lifts in from the Gulf. You can expect scattered showers Monday ahead of another cold front arriving before sunrise Tuesday. You can expect a breezy and sunny Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures throughout next week show cooler and nicer weather with highs mostly in the 70s.
